Apostille event to deliver Sacramento services in San Diego May 13-14

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk Jordan Z. Marks will host a two-day Apostille Pop-Up Shop event, in partnership with the California Secretary of State, Monday, May 13, and Tuesday, May 14, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the San Diego County Administration Center, 1600 Pacific Highway, Room 273, with free parking on-site.

This event brings Sacramento representatives from the California Secretary of State office to provide apostille, an authentication service, on-site in San Diego. Currently, the California Secretary of State offers apostille services only at their Sacramento and Los Angeles offices.

Apostille is the process that certifies the authenticity of signatures by a California public official who signs the document and the capacity in which that public official acted for international use.

Apostille services will be provided for various documents, such as birth, death and marriage certificates, educational documents required for university students international travel, military documents and other documents required for business on the border.

Documents must be originals and not photocopies. Secretary of State fees are $20 for processing each apostille document, plus $6 special handling fee for each public official’s authentication signature.

Payments accepted are Visa, MasterCard, personal check or money order. Notary public services will also be on-site from the clerk of the board office for $15 per signature and paid for by personal check or cash only.

“My office is excited to partner with California Secretary of State Weber to deliver this much needed Sacramento service here in San Diego,” Marks said. “As your elected advocate, I proactively sought out this great opportunity from the Secretary of State for San Diegans because it will save many that live and do business on the border, serve in our military or are traveling internationally from an institution of higher education from having to travel hundreds of miles or spend hundreds of dollars to obtain this required apostille authentication services.”

For more information about California Secretary of State apostille services, visit https://www.sos.ca.gov/notary/request-apostille.

For more information, visit https://www.sdarcc.gov/apostillepopup.

Marks was elected San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk in November 2022 to a four-year term. He is responsible for valuing all real and personal property, recording of all legal real estate documents, and providing vital records including birth, death and marriage certificates.

He is the Commissioner of Civil Ceremonies responsible for issuing licenses and officiating civil ceremonies, as well as registering fictitious business name statements. In 2023, Marks delivered San Diegans record high property tax savings of over $275 million and became the No. 1 assessor’s office in California for serving disabled veterans and surviving spouses.

San Diego is also the only office to offer Owner Alert, a free electronic title fraud alert notification service for property owners. For more information, visit http://www.sdarcc.gov.

