Golbeck joins FUESD as Area One Trustee

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District Governing Board announced the selection of Frank Golbeck as the new trustee for FUESD Area 1. Golbeck brings a wealth of experience and a strong dedication to the community of Fallbrook.

Golbeck is a local business owner and naval veteran with a commitment to education and community involvement. He is an active parent of four children with three attending Maie Ellis Elementary, where he is a supportive and engaged partner. His involvement in the school has made him a respected figure among parents, teachers and staff.

Golbeck's appointment comes after a comprehensive selection process. The board recognized his leadership qualities and commitment to ensuring every student receives a quality education.

Board President Ricardo Favela shared his thoughts on Golbeck's selection.

"We are honored to welcome Frank Golbeck as the new trustee for FUESD Area 1," Favela said. "His experience as a parent leader and military veteran aligns well with our objectives for student achievement and community involvement. Together, we will continue to build on the great success of this district."

In response to his appointment, Golbeck expressed his enthusiasm for the future.

"I love the community of Fallbrook and I love the school system that has been built here," Goldbeck said. "Seeing the improvements it's making and it continues to make is exciting. I am ready to collaborate with the existing board, administration and all the staff across the community to continue that success."

Golbeck will officially begin his role as Area 1 Trustee after being sworn in at the next regular board meeting, scheduled for Thursday, May 9. The FUESD Governing Board said it anticipates his contributions and the positive change he will bring to the district and its students.

Submitted by Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.