SHERIFF'S LOG

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
NOTE: While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.
April 22
500 blk W. Alvarado St. Medical Examiners case - Death
1100 blk S. Main Av. Arrest - Obstruct/resist peace officer/emergency medical technician and vandalism ($400 or more)
1200 blk Alturas Rd. Simple battery
Pico / E. Mission Rd. Found property
300 blk N. Main Ave. Found property
3800 blk Alta Vista Dr. Fraud - Get credit/others I.D.
April 23
31100 blk Old River Rd. Theft of elder/dependent adult - Embezzlement over $950
3400 blk Laketree Dr. Found property
200 blk N. Main Ave. Found property
300 blk N. Main Ave. Arrest - Disorderly conduct:alcohol
S. Main Ave. / W. Beech St. Arrest - Welfare check - Disorderly conduct:alcohol
April 24
3900 blk Lorita Ln. Follow up - Misc. incidents
5500 blk Causey Wy. Arrest - Possession of controlled substance for sale and probation violation: rearrest/revoke
1400 blk S. Mission Rd. (2) Arrests - Traffic stop - (1) Possess narcotic controlled substance, possession of controlled substance for sale, trans/etc controlled substance, commit felony on bail or release and (2) violation of parole: felony
200 blk Knollwood Ave. Medical examiners case - Death
1700 blk Tecalote Dr. Fraud - Personate to get money/property (over $400)
April 25
3600 blk Luneta Ln. Petty theft
4100 blk Pico Rd. Medical examiners case - Death
3100 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Assault with deadly weapon: not a firearm, vandalism ($400 or more), trespassing
4500 blk La Canada Rd. Petty theft - From building
1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Other agency vehicle theft/recovery, possess controlled substance, felon/addict/possess/etc firearm, prohibited person own/possess/etc ammunition/etc, possess stolen vehicle
900 blk Rice Canyon Rd. Misc. incidents
April 26
5500 blk Mission Rd. Arrest - Traffic stop - Possess controlled substance and paraphernalia
35100 blk Vintage Cv. Tampering with a vehicle - Burglary and vandalism
800 blk E. Alvarado St. Burglary - Residential
2300 blk Helens Rd. Found property
300 blk E. Alvarado St. Found property
200 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Arrest - Criminal threats: threaten crime with intent to terrorize
500 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft
1100 blk Belair Dr. 5150 - Mental health crisis - 72 hr observation
April 27
1300 blk S. Mission Rd. Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft
1400 blk Alturas Rd. Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft and grand theft: money/labor/property
700 blk Alturas Ln. (2) Arrests - Foot patrol - (1) Felony bench warrant and (2) possess controlled substance and obstruct/resist peace officer/emergency medical technician
3800 blk Sumac Summit Simple battery
700 blk W. Fallbrook St. Missing juvenile/runaway
April 28
300 blk E. Fig St. Arrest - Domestic violence - Obstruct/resist peace officer/emergency medical technician and battery: spouse/exspouse/date/etc
Rainbow Glen Rd. / Hwy 395 Vandalism ($400 or more)
