SHERIFF'S LOG

NOTE: While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.

April 22

500 blk W. Alvarado St. Medical Examiners case - Death

1100 blk S. Main Av. Arrest - Obstruct/resist peace officer/emergency medical technician and vandalism ($400 or more)

1200 blk Alturas Rd. Simple battery

Pico / E. Mission Rd. Found property

300 blk N. Main Ave. Found property

3800 blk Alta Vista Dr. Fraud - Get credit/others I.D.

April 23

31100 blk Old River Rd. Theft of elder/dependent adult - Embezzlement over $950

3400 blk Laketree Dr. Found property

200 blk N. Main Ave. Found property

300 blk N. Main Ave. Arrest - Disorderly conduct:alcohol

S. Main Ave. / W. Beech St. Arrest - Welfare check - Disorderly conduct:alcohol

April 24

3900 blk Lorita Ln. Follow up - Misc. incidents

5500 blk Causey Wy. Arrest - Possession of controlled substance for sale and probation violation: rearrest/revoke

1400 blk S. Mission Rd. (2) Arrests - Traffic stop - (1) Possess narcotic controlled substance, possession of controlled substance for sale, trans/etc controlled substance, commit felony on bail or release and (2) violation of parole: felony

200 blk Knollwood Ave. Medical examiners case - Death

1700 blk Tecalote Dr. Fraud - Personate to get money/property (over $400)

April 25

3600 blk Luneta Ln. Petty theft

4100 blk Pico Rd. Medical examiners case - Death

3100 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Assault with deadly weapon: not a firearm, vandalism ($400 or more), trespassing

4500 blk La Canada Rd. Petty theft - From building

1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Other agency vehicle theft/recovery, possess controlled substance, felon/addict/possess/etc firearm, prohibited person own/possess/etc ammunition/etc, possess stolen vehicle

900 blk Rice Canyon Rd. Misc. incidents

April 26

5500 blk Mission Rd. Arrest - Traffic stop - Possess controlled substance and paraphernalia

35100 blk Vintage Cv. Tampering with a vehicle - Burglary and vandalism

800 blk E. Alvarado St. Burglary - Residential

2300 blk Helens Rd. Found property

300 blk E. Alvarado St. Found property

200 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Arrest - Criminal threats: threaten crime with intent to terrorize

500 blk W. Clemmens Ln. Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft

1100 blk Belair Dr. 5150 - Mental health crisis - 72 hr observation

April 27

1300 blk S. Mission Rd. Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft

1400 blk Alturas Rd. Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft and grand theft: money/labor/property

700 blk Alturas Ln. (2) Arrests - Foot patrol - (1) Felony bench warrant and (2) possess controlled substance and obstruct/resist peace officer/emergency medical technician

3800 blk Sumac Summit Simple battery

700 blk W. Fallbrook St. Missing juvenile/runaway

April 28

300 blk E. Fig St. Arrest - Domestic violence - Obstruct/resist peace officer/emergency medical technician and battery: spouse/exspouse/date/etc

Rainbow Glen Rd. / Hwy 395 Vandalism ($400 or more)