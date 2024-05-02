Women to connect over love and jewelry

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Women's Connection invites all ladies to attend a handcrafted jewelry show and brunch event in the ballroom of the Beverly Mansion at Grand Tradition Estates and Gardens, Friday, May 17 from 10 a.m. to noon. Doors open at 9:15 a.m. for shopping.

The program will be presented by Linda M. Furry of "Designs by Linda," a Riverside resident who has been working with jewelry for 24 years. She focuses on one-of-a-kind, handcrafted necklaces, earrings, and bracelets which utilize multimedia materials and emphasizes quality and uniqueness for each piece, including reconstructions, redesigns, and repairs. She will have several pieces on display and for sale and only accepts cash or checks to keep her prices low.

The guest speaker, Valerie Potter-Garrett, a successful insurance professional, will talk about "Finding Love in the Singles Ads."

The cost per ticket is $30, cash or check, which includes brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way, located at the corner of South Mission Road and Grand Tradition Way near Econo Lodge.

Free child care will be provided for younger children with reservations which are encouraged. To make a reservation, call Ginny at 760-723-3633 or email: [email protected]. Sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

Submitted by Fallbrook Women's Connection.