Legionnaires to host boys volleyball playoff Saturday

The CIF boys volleyball playoff selection and seeding meeting April 27 gave Bonsall High School the third seed in the Division V‑AA playoffs, so the Legionnaires will have a first-round bye and will host a quarterfinals playoff match Saturday.

The May 4 match has a 5 p.m. starting time and will be in the gymnasium on the campus shared by Bonsall High School and Sullivan Middle School. The playoff seeding and selection meeting gave San Diego Academy the sixth seed and West Shores the 11th seed, granting those two teams a first-round playoff match May 1 with the winner traveling to Bonsall for the quarterfinal.

Bonsall’s regular-season record was 17-14. The Legionnaires were 11‑3 in Pioneer League play. School for Entrepreneurship and Technology, which was given the top seed in the Division V-AA playoffs, had a 12-2 league record to share the Pioneer League championship with Gompers, whose enrollment placed the Eagles in the Division V-A playoffs.

The Legionnaires split their two league matches with SET and also split their matches against Gompers with Horizon Prep accounting for Bonsall’s other league loss. Horizon Prep was seeded fourth in the Division V-AA playoffs.

Victory Christian Academy is the second-seeded Division V-AA team. If the Knights win their quarterfinal, they will host the May 7 semifinal match. If Bonsall wins Saturday and Victory Christian is defeated, the semifinal will be in Bonsall.