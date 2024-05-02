Young men's Villa U19 soccer team wins State Cup Tournament

FALLBROOK – Well over a decade after Coach Carlos Gonzalez struggled to find enough players to create a boys' Villa U8 team, on Sunday, April 21, Gonzalez's U19 team, now composed of young men, won the SoCal State Cup tournament. The final game was against Tiffany's International Soccer Organization, the match was at SilverLakes Sport complex in Norco, California.

The SoCal State Cup is a U.S. Club sanctioned soccer tournament and one of the largest in California with over 2,300 teams competing each year.

The 17 young men on the Villa U19 team have had twice weekly practices nearly year-round and many have been playing together with Gonzalez since they were 5 or 6 years old, and it's the last year that they will be playing club soccer together.

After an especially tense match that ended in a tie, the Villa U19 team emerged victorious from the penalty kick shootout 4-1. As one parent pointed out, at the beginning of the Villa team's journey (circa 2013), nobody had really heard of the Fallbrook team, but soon thereafter the Villa team became regionally famous for their superior level of play.

Although the Villa team has made it to the State Cup Finals before, they never managed to pull off winning the tournament until this year. At the awards ceremony, Gonzalez said, "it's a great way to end the season – seeing kids I've been coaching for most of their lives win the entire State Cup."

The stakes really couldn't have been higher – the final match was held on Coach Gonzalez's birthday.

After the awards ceremony, Assistant Coach Mike McCoy told the young men "You're so capable, look to the future and give back to the sport...one of the greatest compliments we can receive as coaches is to hear that you are still involved in the game and that some of you become coaches for future young players."

A deep debt of gratitude is due to Gonzalez and McCoy, as well as the team manager, Melissa Gonzalez, all of whom have given so much of their time and expertise to these young players.

The boys will be going to Colorado in July 2024 for a National Cup game. Anyone wishing to help these young players achieve their dream of playing in the National Cup can visit the Villa team's GoFund me page at https://gofund.me/2555b0a9.

Submitted by the Villa U19 soccer team.