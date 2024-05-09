Cupa Days shares tribal cultures

count
Members of the Pima and Maricopa tribes from Arizona perform a basket song and dance during the annual Cupa Days event in Pala, May 5. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Jasmine Burns, 20-months-old, walks around the song and dance area during the annual Pala event. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Members of the Pima and Maricopa tribes from Arizona perform songs during the annual Cupa Days in Pala. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Native dancers perform at the Pala Cupa Days event. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Matthew Gonzalez, 14, portrays a coyote during a dance performance at the Pala Cupa Days event. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Pottery made by Daria and Dalia Mariscal is sold at the Pala Cupa Days event. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Vendors sell a variety of handcrafted items at the Pala Cupa Days event. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
