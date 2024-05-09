Fallbrook High earns high National and Metro-Area Rankings in 2024 Best High Schools

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook High School has achieved remarkable recognition in the 2024 Best High Schools rankings, recently released by U.S. News. The school has secured notable positions both nationally and within the metro-area, affirming its commitment to academic excellence and student success.

With the release of the latest rankings, Fallbrook High School stands proud among the top 40% of high schools nationwide, earning the esteemed status as a U.S. News Best High School.

This accomplishment not only reflects the dedication of the school's faculty, staff, and students but also underscores its commitment to providing an exceptional educational experience.

The comprehensive rankings, compiled by U.S. News in collaboration with RTI International, a global research firm, encompass nearly 18,000 public high schools across the United States. Fallbrook High School's impressive performance places it among the distinguished institutions recognized for outstanding outcomes in math, reading, science, and graduation rates.

"Our achievement in the 2024 Best High Schools rankings is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire school community," said Fallbrook Union High School District Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez. "We are immensely proud of our students' accomplishments and grateful for the support of our staff, families, and community partners."

The U.S. News profile page for Fallbrook High School provides detailed insights into the school's enrollment, graduation rates, student demographics, and academic performance, including results from state assessments, Advanced Placement (AP), and International Baccalaureate (IB) tests.

The rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that considers multiple indicators of school quality, including college readiness, college curriculum breadth, state assessment proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate.

These metrics provide a comprehensive assessment of each school's performance and its impact on student achievement.

Fallbrook High School's success in the 2024 Best High Schools rankings underscores its unwavering commitment to providing a high-quality education that prepares students for success in college, careers, and beyond. The school looks forward to building on this achievement and continuing to inspire excellence in education.

Submitted by Fallbrook High School.