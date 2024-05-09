Vallecitos School District purchases new portable classroom building

The Vallecitos School District has purchased a new modular portable classroom building for Vallecitos Elementary School.

A 3-0 Vallecitos School District board vote April 9, with two vacant seats at the time of the vote, approved the purchase of a 40 foot by 48 foot modular building from Mobile Modular Management Corporation. The cost of the building itself is $113,734.00 and when the foundation, haulage costs, and sales tax are included the total school district expense for the purchase will be $143,714.42.

“I’m excited, just excited to see this project move forward,” said Vallecitos School District Superintendent Meliton Sanchez, who is also the district’s Chief Business Officer.

Once the building is delivered it will be on the east side of the basketball courts. The shipping containers currently at that part of the school grounds will be relocated.

“The modular we’re buying is going to be multi-purpose for extended learning,” Sanchez said.

The room currently used for the school district’s extended learning program will become a multi-purpose room which will include indoor dining. “We’re freeing up a classroom, and we want to turn that into a cafeteria,” Sanchez said.

The March 12 Vallecitos School District board meeting included approval of a $26,200 design contract with MGPA Architecture, which is based in Carlsbad, for construction documents, other architectural tasks, and coordination of subcontractor work which will include electrical design including low-voltage data infrastructure, fire alarms, lighting, grading, utility engineering, and a topographic and site survey.

Mobile Modular Management Corporation is headquartered in Mira Loma. The classroom will include two marker boards, a fire extinguisher at each exit, an empty back box with a conduit stubbed to the ceiling for a future pull station and horn, skirting for the perimeter of the building, a standard factory ramp, and a wood sill foundation.

“Our goal is to install the new classroom over the summer,” Sanchez said.