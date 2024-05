2024 'Art of the Avocado' art competition winners

2-Dimensional Category

First Place: "Avo Moon Dance" – Jill Beltran, Bonsall

Second place: "Growing Avocados" – Linda DiRosa, Oceanside

Third place: "Flying Avocado Girl" – Ben Ussher

3-Dimensional Category

First place: "Fallbrook Fruit & Flower" – Mary Brockman, San Jose

Second place: "Low Hanging Fruit" – Peter Sidlauskas, Escondido

Third place: "Avocado Dancer" – Lisa Stowers, Fallbrook

Photography Category

First place: "Chip 'N Dip" – Alexandra Carlsson, Highland

Second place "Retro-Cado" – Lori Beach, Temecula

Third place: "Avo Van Gogh" – Lori Beach, Temecula

Merrill Everett Memorial Award

"Rockin' Avocado Rockettes" – Anita Ruka, Escondido

George Bamber Memorial Award

"By the Light of the Avocado Moon" – Karen Knox-Harris, Fallbrook

Fallbrook Chamber's Pick

"Just Hassin' Around" – Dunya Shaw, Fallbrook

Holy-Guac-A-Moly Award

"Prosperity Guardians" – Sveltlana Shapovalova, Vista

Honorary Mayor Award

"Frostless Fallbrook" – Christa Way, Fallbrook

Avocado Festival Chairman Award

"Avocado Fashionista" – Madhuri Jarwala, San Diego

People's Choice Award

"The Time is Ripe" – Amy Walker, Oceanside

Submitted by Anita Kimzey, event coordinator.