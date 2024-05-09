Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Village Rotary serves hotdogs and hamburgers

The hamburger/hotdog stand at Arts in the Park is one of the food choices offered at the event

Rotary members Karen Utley and Don Weeks prepare hotdogs and hamburgers.

Rotary member Dr. Nick Bye flips burgers on the grill.

Rotary members Steve Abbott, left, and Miss Fallbrook Second Princess Zolinn Cass, organize soft drinks and hand out toppings for hamburgers and hot dogs.

FALLBROOK – Members of the Fallbrook Village Rotary gathered at Live Oak Park to serve refreshments and cook cheeseburger and hot dog combos to feed families at Arts in the Park, Sunday, April 28, at Live Oak Park.

This is an annual "Rotarians at Work" event. Everyone enjoyed close to 500 burgers and hot dogs! All proceeds are donated to Rally for Children.

For more information about the Fallbrook Village Rotary, go to https://fallbrookvillagerotary.com/.

Submitted by Fallbrook Village Rotary.

