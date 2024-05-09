Fallbrook Village Rotary serves hotdogs and hamburgers

FALLBROOK – Members of the Fallbrook Village Rotary gathered at Live Oak Park to serve refreshments and cook cheeseburger and hot dog combos to feed families at Arts in the Park, Sunday, April 28, at Live Oak Park.

This is an annual "Rotarians at Work" event. Everyone enjoyed close to 500 burgers and hot dogs! All proceeds are donated to Rally for Children.

For more information about the Fallbrook Village Rotary, go to https://fallbrookvillagerotary.com/.

Submitted by Fallbrook Village Rotary.