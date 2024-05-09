Fatal fiery crash leaves four dead, one hospitalized

At Pala Rd and just east of Horse Ranch Creek Rd, a head-on collision left four people dead. A fifth person was reported to have survived and transported to a local hospital in serious condition. It was reported at 11:21 pm Friday night, 05/10/24.

Video https://youtu.be/78yEIWG_E0Y?si=w6PDtoge1gFetmfk

It appears there were two vehicles, a grey Chrysler 300 and a white Jeep Gladiator that crashed head-on. A person on scene believed the grey Chrysler 300 may have been traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes. The Chrysler became fully engulfed in fire and the Jeep partially in flames.

The SR 76 was closed for 4 hours. On scene were Calfire, NCFPD, CHP and San Diego Sheriff's.

Gilbert Gonzalez of SOCAL NEWS contributed to this report.