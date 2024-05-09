FUHS celebrates completion on new building

Village News/Shane Gibson photo count
count
A newly updated vocational arts building at Fallbrook High School provides learning space for ROTC students, healthcare career education and other vocational classes. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
count
The newly remodeled vocational arts building was constructed by Erickson-Hall Construction Co. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
count
People tour the new vocational arts classes at Fallbrook High School during a ribbon cutting event. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
count
The new vocational arts building at Fallbrook High School offers a patient care career education class. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
count
The newly remodeled vocational arts building was constructed by Erickson-Hall Construction Co. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
count
FUHSD Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez speaks to guests attending a ribbon cutting for the high school's new vocational arts building. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
count
People attend a ribbon cutting to celebrate the completion of the new vocational arts building at Fallbrook High School. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
count
Joanna Cady, project executive for Erickson-Hall Construction Co. speaks on behalf of the company for their work in constructing the new classes at Fallbrook High School. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Reader Comments(0)