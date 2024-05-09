SHERIFF'S LOG

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
NOTE: While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.
April 29
9400 blk Rainbow Creek Rd. Simple battery
4500 blk La Canada Rd. Arrest - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia
1400 blk Alturas Rd. 5150 - Suicide - Attempt - 72 hr observation
400 blk S. Main Ave. Vandalism - $400 or more
3400 blk Laketree Dr. Found property
900 blk Alturas Rd. Tampering with a vehicle
2600 blk Daisy Ln. Misc. reports
5500 blk W. Lilac Rd. Recovered stolen vehicle
April 30
5200 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Felony - Other agency’s warrant, possession of narcotic controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia
400 blk Poets Square Arrest - Attempted murder and willful cruelty to child with injury
800 blk Hamilton Ln. Domestic violence incident
600 blk E. Elder St. Battery on police officer/emergency personnel/etc
Retreat Ct. and Aviation Rd. Simple battery
1700 blk E. Alvarado St. Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
May 1
500 blk E. Aviation Rd. Vandalism to vehicle - $400 or more
1700 blk Reche Rd. Arrest - Simple battery with apparent minor injury
900 blk E. Mission Rd. Arrest - Sexual battery
5200 blk S. Mission Rd. 5150 - Suicide - Attempt - 72 hr observation
200 blk Ash St. Arrest - Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia
35800 blk Shetland Hills E. Welfare check - Misc. incidents
1400 blk Alturas Rd. Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft
1400 blk S. Mission Rd. (2) Missing adults
1500 blk Tecalote Dr. Burglary - Residential
May 2
I-15 and Pala Rd. (3) Arrests - Traffic stop - (1) Prohibited person own/possess/etc ammunition/etc, (2) Possession of narcotic substances and narcotic controlled substances for sale/transport, paraphernalia, obstruct/resist peace officer/emergency medical technician, (3) Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia
200 blk W. College St. Arrest - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia
6500 blk Rainbow Heights Dr. Arrest - Domestic violence: Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
600 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Subject stop - Manufacture/sale/possess/etc metal knuckles
May 3
5500 blk Mission Rd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation
2100 blk Fallen Leaf Ln. Grand theft - Money/labor/property
2400 blk S. Stagecoach Ln. Threatening communications - Misc. reports
35800 blk Shetland Hills E. Report of suspicious circumstances
7300 blk W. Lilac Rd. Possession of controlled substance
5400 blk 8th St. Petty theft
May 4
I-15 and Pala Rd. (2) Arrests - Traffic stop - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance for sale, transport/etc controlled substance
May 5
700 blk W. Elder St . Violate domestic violence court order
2000 blk Camino Rainbow Grand theft - Money/labor/property
Reader Comments(0)