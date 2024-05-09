SHERIFF'S LOG

NOTE: While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.

April 29

9400 blk Rainbow Creek Rd. Simple battery

4500 blk La Canada Rd. Arrest - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia

1400 blk Alturas Rd. 5150 - Suicide - Attempt - 72 hr observation

400 blk S. Main Ave. Vandalism - $400 or more

3400 blk Laketree Dr. Found property

900 blk Alturas Rd. Tampering with a vehicle

2600 blk Daisy Ln. Misc. reports

5500 blk W. Lilac Rd. Recovered stolen vehicle

April 30

5200 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Felony - Other agency’s warrant, possession of narcotic controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia

400 blk Poets Square Arrest - Attempted murder and willful cruelty to child with injury

800 blk Hamilton Ln. Domestic violence incident

600 blk E. Elder St. Battery on police officer/emergency personnel/etc

Retreat Ct. and Aviation Rd. Simple battery

1700 blk E. Alvarado St. Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

May 1

500 blk E. Aviation Rd. Vandalism to vehicle - $400 or more

1700 blk Reche Rd. Arrest - Simple battery with apparent minor injury

900 blk E. Mission Rd. Arrest - Sexual battery

5200 blk S. Mission Rd. 5150 - Suicide - Attempt - 72 hr observation

200 blk Ash St. Arrest - Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia

35800 blk Shetland Hills E. Welfare check - Misc. incidents

1400 blk Alturas Rd. Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft

1400 blk S. Mission Rd. (2) Missing adults

1500 blk Tecalote Dr. Burglary - Residential

May 2

I-15 and Pala Rd. (3) Arrests - Traffic stop - (1) Prohibited person own/possess/etc ammunition/etc, (2) Possession of narcotic substances and narcotic controlled substances for sale/transport, paraphernalia, obstruct/resist peace officer/emergency medical technician, (3) Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia

200 blk W. College St. Arrest - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia

6500 blk Rainbow Heights Dr. Arrest - Domestic violence: Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

600 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Subject stop - Manufacture/sale/possess/etc metal knuckles

May 3

5500 blk Mission Rd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation

2100 blk Fallen Leaf Ln. Grand theft - Money/labor/property

2400 blk S. Stagecoach Ln. Threatening communications - Misc. reports

35800 blk Shetland Hills E. Report of suspicious circumstances

7300 blk W. Lilac Rd. Possession of controlled substance

5400 blk 8th St. Petty theft

May 4

I-15 and Pala Rd. (2) Arrests - Traffic stop - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance for sale, transport/etc controlled substance

May 5

700 blk W. Elder St . Violate domestic violence court order

2000 blk Camino Rainbow Grand theft - Money/labor/property