Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Suspect search ongoing, but concludes for tonight

Villag News -AC Investigations | Last updated May 16, 2024 9:26pm0
Share
Village News/Andrew Reeder photo count

A Felony warrant suspect was able to evade law enforcement tonight, Thursday, May 16, 2024.

UPDATE: The pursuit has ended. The suspect has evaded law enforcement. The suspect is Joey Oross, age 43, from Vista. He has a felony warrant for his arrest on a narcotics related charge, according to SDSO Lt. Davis. The charges appear to stem from charges related to the possession of methamphetamines for sale. Oross is Hispanic. 5'8" 150 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. The search for Oross is ongoing.

Sheriffs in pursuit of suspect with felony warrant

At about 7:30 pm tonight, Thursday 16, San Diego Sheriffs were in pursuit of a suspect in Bonsall on Disney Lane with a felony warrant.

ASTREA was called in but weather prevented the helicopter from participating. Drones have been called in to assist.

SDSO Media Relations Lt. Davis said that it is an ongoing pursuit as of 8:30 pm. This is a breaking story and more will be reported as information is available.

You might be interested in:

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 05/17/2024 12:35