Suspect search ongoing, but concludes for tonight

UPDATE: The pursuit has ended. The suspect has evaded law enforcement. The suspect is Joey Oross, age 43, from Vista. He has a felony warrant for his arrest on a narcotics related charge, according to SDSO Lt. Davis. The charges appear to stem from charges related to the possession of methamphetamines for sale. Oross is Hispanic. 5'8" 150 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. The search for Oross is ongoing.

Sheriffs in pursuit of suspect with felony warrant

At about 7:30 pm tonight, Thursday 16, San Diego Sheriffs were in pursuit of a suspect in Bonsall on Disney Lane with a felony warrant.

ASTREA was called in but weather prevented the helicopter from participating. Drones have been called in to assist.

SDSO Media Relations Lt. Davis said that it is an ongoing pursuit as of 8:30 pm. This is a breaking story and more will be reported as information is available.