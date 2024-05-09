I am thrilled to share a significant milestone achieved at this week's board meeting: the approval to purchase Green Oak Ranch. This marks a pivotal step towards addressing the pressing issues of homelessness, mental health, and addiction in San Diego County.

As many of you are aware, homelessness, mental health, and addiction continue to pose profound challenges in our community. Despite our collective efforts, the 2023 Point in Time Count revealed a 22% increase in homelessness, with a staggering 82% of the homeless population grappling with mental illness and/or substance use disorder.

The shortage of resources and tailored housing exacerbates the crisis, necessitating immediate action toward comprehensive, long-term investments in our continuum of care.

Green Oak Ranch, situated in Vista, has been a beacon of hope and healing for nearly a decade. It hosts the annual Veteran Stand Down and offers faith-based sober living programs. My vision for North County, rooted in "treatment and healing," aligns perfectly with the ethos of Green Oak Ranch. As I have consistently emphasized, my approach for North County has been focused on "treatment and healing," not shelters and parking lots.

I envision Green Oak Ranch as a sanctuary for recovery, with 24/7 staff, services, and security, providing longer-term care rather than a revolving door of temporary solutions. The facility will offer a supportive environment for individuals seeking to transform their lives, providing essential services not readily available to those in need.

This is just the first action in a bigger goal to address homelessness and addiction in our region. Enabling addicts to continue using is not compassionate, and allowing people to live on our streets is not compassionate. We can do better, and Green Oak is a significant step forward.