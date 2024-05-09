Lady Warriors score once against the Wolverines

count
Fallbrook infielder Olivia Castillo attempts to catch the ball and tag a Westview base runner during a varsity softball game, April 30. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
count
Lady Warrior batter Hana Winton swings at a pitch from a Westview Wolverine. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
count
Fallbrook infielder Baysia Perez fields a ground ball hit by a Westview batter. Fallbrook lost the varsity softball game, 11-1. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
count
Lady Warrior outfielder Kailey Peet attempts to catch a foul ball against the Wolverines. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
count
Fallbrook's Madison Bowman safely rounds second base against Westview. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
count
Lady Warrior batter Olivia Castillo gets a base hit against the Wolverines.
count
Fallbrook pitcher Hana Winton delivers a pitch to Westview. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Reader Comments(0)