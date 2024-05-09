Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Lady Warriors score once against the Wolverines

Last updated May 09, 2024 8:41pm0
Share
count

Fallbrook infielder Olivia Castillo attempts to catch the ball and tag a Westview base runner during a varsity softball game, April 30. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

count

Lady Warrior batter Hana Winton swings at a pitch from a Westview Wolverine. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

count

Fallbrook infielder Baysia Perez fields a ground ball hit by a Westview batter. Fallbrook lost the varsity softball game, 11-1. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

count

Lady Warrior outfielder Kailey Peet attempts to catch a foul ball against the Wolverines. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

count

Fallbrook's Madison Bowman safely rounds second base against Westview. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

count

Lady Warrior batter Olivia Castillo gets a base hit against the Wolverines.

count

Fallbrook pitcher Hana Winton delivers a pitch to Westview. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

You might be interested in:

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 05/10/2024 21:12