Warriors earn girls lacrosse home playoff game May 10

Fallbrook High School’s girls lacrosse team received the second seed in the CIF Division II playoffs, and the Warriors will have a May 10 home game against the winner of the first-round game between Westview and Mira Mesa.

The Warriors completed the regular season with a 15-4 record. An 18‑5 loss at Carlsbad deprived Fallbrook of an undefeated league season as well as the Palomar League championship, and the Warriors were 5-1 in league play.

The CIF playoff seeding and selection meeting was held May 4. Carlsbad was given the top seed in the Division I playoffs. University City, whose 17-9 home victory April 12 was one of Fallbrook’s non-league losses, was given the top Division II seed.

Fallbrook’s #2 seed provided the Warriors a first-round bye. Westview was given the seventh seed and Mira Mesa was seeded 10th. Sage Creek, which won the Valley League championship, was given the third seed for the Division II playoffs.

The May 10 quarterfinal match will begin at 7 p.m. A Fallbrook win will give the Warriors a home semifinal game May 15 starting at 7 p.m. The CIF Division II final May 18 will be played at Scripps Ranch High School.