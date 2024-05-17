Asphalt and Concrete Enterprises to repave Macadamia Drive

Asphalt and Concrete Enterprises will be repaving a section of the 1500 block of Macadamia Drive in Fallbrook.

The repaving is due to the previous pavement being damaged by Fallbrook Public Utility District activity. FPUD’s board voted 5-0 Monday, April 22, to approve a $78,678 contract with Asphalt and Concrete Enterprises, which is headquartered in Santee.

“There was a leak. It caused damage to the road,” Jack Bebee, general manager of FPUD, said.

An eight-inch main line ruptured along Macadamia Drive, and the asphalt was completely washed out. If FPUD installs or replaces pipeline segments the pavement is removed. After the work is completed the road is paved with temporary cold mix asphalt.

The roadway will eventually need a longer-term resurfacing to meet San Diego County standards and to ensure that the road’s integrity is not compromised.

The segment of Macadamia Drive needs complete pavement replacement including the berm edge. The street had petromat fabric, which is used as a moisture barrier and stress absorbing interlayer beneath flexible pavements such as asphalt overlays or a chip seal.

Petromat provides protection against moisture and cracking and can double the service life of a road. Petromat fabric can also be recycled into recycled asphalt pavement without compromising its ability to provide moisture protection or stress absorption to slow fatigue and reflective cracking, so the Macadamia Drive repaving will also include special disposal of the old asphalt.

FPUD requested proposals to repave Macadamia Drive and received six bids. Asphalt and Concrete Enterprises provided the low bid at $78,678.

Joe Naiman can be reached by email at [email protected].