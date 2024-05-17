FCPG supports South Mission Road runoff reduction plan

Water quality is the County of San Diego’s goal in a planned stormwater runoff reduction project along South Mission Road between Main Avenue and Mission Oaks Road, and the plan now has the endorsement of the Fallbrook Community Planning Group.

Lee DeMeo and Tom Harrington were absent April 15 when the motion to support the plan passed on a 13-0 vote. The plan includes aesthetic benefits as well as runoff reduction which benefits road users as well as water quality.

“It will also beautify our town,” said Fallbrook Community Planning Group chair Eileen Delaney. “We are thrilled to have something like that brought to us.”

The elements of the plan include some runoff being absorbed by vegetation as well as subsurface drainage improvements. “What you will see are trees that will be planted,” Delaney said.