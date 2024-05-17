Masonic Lodge awards scholarships

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Masonic Lodge No. 317 presented scholarships to Fallbrook High School students who demonstrated high ideals, financial need and involvement in their school and/or community.

These students excel in academic, civic, and sports activities and plan on attending university after graduation. The awards were presented at the lodge's stated meeting dinner, and the students and their families were in attendance.

This is one of the community-based programs that the Fallbrook Masonic Lodge does for the community. Students awarded this year were Anthony Wilson, Maya Khoury, Alexa Van Eik, Sahara Khoury and Legacy Scholarships (prior recipients) awarded to Anthony Thomas and Malia Dabney.

Fallbrook Lodge meets every Thursday evening at 6 p.m. and holds its stated meeting dinner the first Thursday of each month and invites all men interested in freemasonry to come join them.

Submitted by Fallbrook Masonic Lodge No. 317.