NCTD pilot program to add FLEX service to Fallbrook community

SAN DIEGO – To assess the effectiveness and viability of microtransit within its service area, the North County Transit District plans to initiate a Pilot Program that includes a staged launch NCTD+ Microtransit service within the geographic zones that were ranked the most suitable for the microtransit service.

NCTD is evaluating Fallbrook/Pala as a tier 1 candidate for NCTD+ Microtransit pilot service, which is proposed to begin October 2025 and is subject to change.

Through the Pilot Program, NCTD will launch two zones each fiscal year over the next two fiscal years, subject to vehicle, operator, and funding availability. NCTD+ Microtransit service zones that are successful will be considered for continuation beyond the initial 12-month pilot, subject to the availability of vehicles, staffing and funding.

Local residents are asked to give their input and to advocate for transit improvements in their community.

To ensure that feedback is investigated and processed in a timely manner, submit feedback via the NCTD contact page at https://gonctd.com/contact-us/.

Continue to contact NCTD Customer Service for Trip-Planning and general assistance by calling 760-966-6500. Its call center hours are Monday-Friday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on weekends/holidays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check for Real-time updates at https://gonctd.com/now/.

Submitted by North County Transit District.