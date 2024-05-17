Fallbrook sadly lost Nick William Stamos, husband of community leader Leticia Maldonado Stamos, on April 5, 2024. Born in Chicago in 1932, he and Leticia were happily married for 37 years and shared a blended family. His committal service was held at Miramar National Cemetery.

Nick led a life of humility, kindness and service, including working alongside his wife for the Leer A Fallbrook literacy program and Boy Scouts of America. He was a master horse rider, a wonderful human being and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Leticia thanks her tribe and our community for their support and strength given her to continue on without his physical presence. She is grateful for the love she has received from so many, whose lives he touched.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the following non-profit organizations:

FUESD/Fallbrook A Leer, 321 Iowa Street, Fallbrook CA 92028

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 41132 Guava St., Murrieta, CA 92562

Hospice of the Valleys, 25240 Hancock Ave., Suite 120, Murrieta CA 92562