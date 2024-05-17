Planning group endorses Main/Aviation pedestrian improvements

The County of San Diego desires to make pedestrian improvements at the intersection of South Main Avenue and West Aviation Road, and the county Department of Public Works proposal received the endorsement of the Fallbrook Community Planning Group.

The planning group voted 13-0 April 15, with Lee DeMeo and Tom Harrington absent, to recommend approval of the DPW plans to continue improvements at the intersection. “Much needed, and we’re thrilled to have them improving that area,” said Fallbrook Community Planning Group chair Eileen Delaney.

The improvements consist primarily of sidewalks.