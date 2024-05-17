Pratson set to graduate from University of Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. – Arianna Cherie Pratson of Bonsall is among the more than 8,000 candidates for graduation in the University of Georgia’s class of 2024. Pratson earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing.

“We are excited to celebrate the achievements of our University of Georgia students in the Class of 2024,” university President Jere W. Morehead said. “Commencement offers students, friends and families an opportunity to recognize the extraordinary dedication UGA students have shown during their time on campus. We look forward to all the ways these students will positively impact their communities and organizations as alumni of the University of Georgia.”

The spring undergraduate ceremony took place Friday, May 10, in Sanford Stadium. The spring graduate ceremony was held in two sessions Thursday, May 9, with the master’s and specialist ceremony starting at 10 a.m. and the doctoral ceremony starting at 2 p.m. in Stegeman Coliseum.

Allison Schmitt, one of the most decorated American athletes of all time and a University of Georgia alumna, delivered the spring undergraduate commencement address. Jenna Jambeck, the 2024 SEC Professor of the Year and Georgia Athletic Association Distinguished Professor of Environmental Engineering at UGA, delivered the graduate commencement address.

Submitted by University of Georgia.