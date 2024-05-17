Speech students compete at state level

FALLBROOK – Three Migrant Education students and their Speech Teacher went to Monterey, California to compete in the Migrant Education State Speech and Debate Tournament 2024, May 3-5.

Juliana Maldonado participated in the 12th grade English Speech and even though she has only been studying English for three years she did great. Adalinda Padilla participated in the 12th grade Spanish Speech and earned third place in her Prepared Speech.

Julio Tovar Romero participated in the 11th grade Spanish Speech and took third place with both his Prepared and Extemporaneous speeches. All of this was made possible by their coach and teacher, Cesar Rodriguez.

The students were also honored at a recent FUHSD Board meeting.

Submitted by Fallbrook Union High School.