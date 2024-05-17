Vallecitos School District to acquire wireless PA, bell, notification system

The Vallecitos School District will be acquiring a wireless public address, bell and notification system.

The district board had two vacant seats Tuesday, April 9, when the other three members supported the motion to obtain the system from Visiplex. The cost of the system, including freight and a 10-year license, will be $13,964.

“That will improve our safety and security,” Meliton Sanchez, superintendent of Vallecitos School District and the district’s chief business officer, said.

The school district will obtain 16 wireless public address speakers with lights, message boards and battery backups.

“Each classroom will have an intercom,” Sanchez said.

If an incident in a classroom occurs, information may be transmitted by text to elsewhere in the school rather than orally. The system also includes a desktop paging base station with a handset microphone, a 25-foot coaxial radio frequency transmission line and three wireless public address horn speaker sets including battery backup.

“It’s going to help improve our level of safety,” Sanchez said.

