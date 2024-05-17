Help keep emergency rooms ready by giving blood or platelets

SAN DIEGO – When every second counts, blood products can provide lifesaving care. The American Red Cross asks the public to give blood or platelets during Trauma Awareness Month in May to keep hospitals prepared for all transfusion needs, including emergencies. Type O blood donors and donors giving platelets are especially needed right now:

Type O negative is the universal blood type and what emergency room personnel reach for when there is no time to determine a patient’s blood type in the most serious situations.

Type O positive blood is the most used blood type because it can be transfused to Rh-positive patients of any blood type.

Platelets are often needed to help with clotting in cases of massive bleeding.

It’s the blood already on the shelves that can help save lives in an emergency. Book a time to give now by visiting https://www.redcrossblood.org/, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

All who come to donate April 29-May 31 will get a coupon by email for a free haircut at Sport Clips Haircuts. Plus, those who come to give through May 19 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two and VIP racing experience to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Races at Darlington Raceway Labor Day weekend, including entry to the Sport Clips racetrack hospitality tent and a $1,000 gift card.

Additionally, those who come to give through May 19 will also get a bonus $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. For details on all offers, visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/local-homepage/events/race-to-give.html.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:

Fallbrook

May 20: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S Stage Coach Lane

Escondido

May 25: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion Post 149, 230 E Park Ave.

May 26: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., North County Mall, 272 E. Via Rancho Pkwy.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit https://www.redcrossblood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at https://www.RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Amplify your impact − volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

For more information, visit https://www.redcross.org or https://www.CruzRojaAmericana.org.