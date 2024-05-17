Parkinson's Support Group to learn about driving smart

FALLBROOK – North County Parkinson's Support Group Fallbrook invites anyone interested in learning more to join its monthly Parkinson’s Support Group meeting, held on the fourth Friday of each month. This month’s meeting is on Friday, May 24, 10 a.m. to noon at the Fallbrook Regional Health and Wellness Center, 1636 E. Mission Road.

The topic will be “Age Well, Drive Smart” with a talk given by Jake Sanchez, CHP Public Safety Officer.

Sanchez was hired by the California Highway Patrol in February 2001. Prior to being hired by the CHP, he spent four years in the United States Marine Corp as a Military Police Officer from August 1995 to August 1999.

Sanchez has served the CHP in the San Diego area for most of his career and has been a Public Information Officer since January of 2013.

In 2013, Sanchez began working with TREDS helping develop the Just Drive program. That year he piloted the Just Drive program all over San Diego County to government and privately owned companies and corporations.

In March of 2020, Sanchez was selected to a headquarters position where he assists new PIO’s for his department in all of Southern California. As a PIO, he handles several programs involving driver safety for teens, adults, and older drivers.

Training, Research and Education for Driving Safety (TREDS) aims to promote roadway safety by:

• Developing and delivering training curriculum for professionals and the community

• Conducting research to inform and improve public policy.

A major focus of TREDS is to prevent crash-related morbidity and mortality among older road users. The aging US population has increased the number of older drivers on the road with health impairments that can affect driving safety. TREDS is based at the UC San Diego Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health.

In addition to the speaker presentation, breakout groups will be held for a time of sharing; coffee and refreshments will follow the program.

This meeting is held in support of persons with Parkinson's disease, care partners and people interested in improving the world of those affected by Parkinson’s disease.

For more information, call Irene 760-731-0171 or Tony 951-751-2242 or email [email protected].

Submitted by the Fallbrook Parkinson's Support Group.