TVH honored with national service excellence award for commitment to exceptional patient care

TEMECULA – Temecula Valley Hospital, a cornerstone of healthcare in the community, is thrilled to announce having earned the esteemed Universal Health Services, Inc. 2023 Service Excellence Award. This national recognition, presented annually by UHS President and CEO Marc D. Miller, celebrates TVH's dedication to delivering unparalleled patient care and service quality.

At the heart of this accolade lies the powerful testimony of Steffani Natter, whose remarkable journey of survival after a life-threatening cardiac arrest underscores the profound impact of teamwork and compassion in healthcare. Natter's story, a key component of TVH's award submission, highlights the crucial role of collaboration in patient care.

Through the swift actions of first responders, the exceptional care provided by TVH's medical team, and the support of her "framily" (friends and family), Natter's experience exemplifies the ethos of teamwork and compassion that defines TVH's approach to healthcare.

"Earning the UHS 2023 Service Excellence Award is a testament to the dedication and commitment of every member of the TVH family," remarked Miller. "Their tireless efforts have not only elevated patient care standards but have also left an indelible mark on the community."

TVH's commitment to excellence extends far beyond this singular recognition, as evidenced by its consistently high Patient Satisfaction scores, stellar online star ratings, and numerous clinical service line designations.

The hospital's accolades, such as its 11 A Grades from the Leapfrog Group and recognition from U.S. News and World Report as a High Performing Hospital, alongside the multitude of testimonials from patients and families, further highlight its commitment to service excellence.

Darlene Wetton, CEO of TVH, recently promoted to Southwest Healthcare Group VP, California Region, expressed immense pride in TVH's achievements, saying, "Every day, at every patient encounter, our team exemplifies the highest standards of quality and dedication. This award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence."

The award ceremony, held amid a special outdoor celebration, showcased TVH's pivotal role as a cornerstone in the community. Local dignitaries, alongside members of law enforcement, emergency medical services, and TVH employees, all gathered to honor TVH's contributions to the health and wellbeing of its loyal community members.

As TVH continues its mission to provide exceptional care and support to its community, the Service Excellence Award serves as a beacon of recognition for the hospital's commitment to excellence in healthcare.

Submitted by Temecula Valley Hospital.