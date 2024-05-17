Fallbrook's Railroad Heritage Park

FALLBROOK – With the help of Southwest Boulder & Stone and Fallbrook's Community Benefit Program, the Fallbrook Village Association is in the next phase of completion of the new Railroad Heritage Park on the northwest corner of Elder and Main.

The park will honor the past and educate a new generation about Fallbrook's rich agrarian past, present and future and the rail industry that made it possible.

Southwest Boulder & Stone donated a beautiful stone that will feature the names of donors who contributed $500 or more. Anyone who would like to contribute to this Fallbrook Village Association project, can do so at https://fallbrookvillageassociation.org/railroad-heritage-park.

Submitted by Fallbrook Village Association.