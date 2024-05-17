Hope Clinic for Women celebrates families at Hope Walks

FALLBROOK – Hope Clinic for Women will host "Hope Walks," a free family event at The Vineyard 1924, Saturday, June 15, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1924 E. Mission Road.

After the Walk, coaches and dads from their new Fatherhood Program will host a Cornhole Tournament and Chili Cook Off with prizes for the winners. Funds raised at the walk will help keep the HCW Fatherhood Program running and help it to grow.

The goal for this year is $20,000 in sponsorships for the event and pledges for the walkers. Walkers may register at https://secure.fundeasy.com/ministrysync/event/?e=26924 as the leader of a team and/or as a walker and receive a fundraising page to share on social media. Team Leader packets are available by calling Carolyn at 760-728-4105, Ext 10.

Sponsorship is vital to cover the cost of the walk allowing all pledges for walkers to support the free services HCW offers to new fathers and to their families. Business sponsors for Hope Walks will have their logos on Hope Walks T-shirts, available to all adults attending. Logos are to be sent to [email protected] no later than May 24.

Sponsorship opportunities for Hope Walks are a Nike Sponsor at $1,000, a Reebok Sponsor at $800, an Adidas Sponsor at $500, and a Converse Sponsor at $250. More information on sponsorships is available by calling Carolyn at 760.728.4105 Ext 10.

Teens may sign up to earn community service hours at Hope Walks by contacting Aujane at 760.728.4105 Ext 16 or at [email protected].

In 2023, HCW impacted the futures of young families in Fallbrook. Time spent with trained patients, advocates ad coaches provided these families with helpful medical services and opportunities to learn and grow as parents and individuals and to make informed choices.

With a focus at the clinic on first trimester medical services, in 2023 HCW provided 71 free pregnancy tests and 88 free ultrasounds. Along with pregnancy services support, HCW hosted over 1,040 client visits, 789 individual educational classes, and celebrated 23 babies born to moms in their programs.

Those interested in learning more about client programs and volunteer opportunities at HCW may email Carolyn at [email protected] and visit http://www.hopefallbrook.com.

Submitted by Hope Clinic for Women.