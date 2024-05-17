North County Fire honors 107 year old

Village News/Courtesy photos count
Fallbrook resident Betsy Phillips, front, center, enjoys a visit from North County Fire personnel on her 107th birthday, May 13, from left, back, EMT student ride along from Palomar college Gabriel Gutierrez, EMT Dawson Fluck, Paramedic Gavin Miller, Firefighter/paramedic Josh Kortekaas, Captain Anthony Fieri, NCFPD Board member Jeff Egkan, and Battalion Chief Thomas Harrington.
count
With birthday bouquets behind her, Betsy Phillips wears a crown on her 107th birthday.
Reader Comments(0)