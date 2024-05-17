Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

North County Fire honors 107 year old

Last updated May 18, 2024 7:26am0
Village News/Courtesy photos count

Fallbrook resident Betsy Phillips, front, center, enjoys a visit from North County Fire personnel on her 107th birthday, May 13, from left, back, EMT student ride along from Palomar college Gabriel Gutierrez, EMT Dawson Fluck, Paramedic Gavin Miller, Firefighter/paramedic Josh Kortekaas, Captain Anthony Fieri, NCFPD Board member Jeff Egkan, and Battalion Chief Thomas Harrington.

With birthday bouquets behind her, Betsy Phillips wears a crown on her 107th birthday.

