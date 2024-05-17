SHERIFF'S LOG

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
NOTE: While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.
May 6
E. Mission Rd. / N. Brandon Rd. Arrest - Indecent exposure - Obstruct/resist peace officer/emergency medical technician
600 blk Sancado Terrace Missing adult
300 blk E. Alvarado St. Domestic violence - Battery: spouse/exspouse/date/etc
1400 blk McDonald Rd. Grand theft: money/labor/property
May 7
1600 blk Reche Rd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation
100 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Armed suspicious person - Obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury
1600 blk Reche Rd. Arrest - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
3500 blk Oak Cliff Dr. Fraud - Get credit/others ID
May 8
1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Subject stop - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia
1000 blk Hughes Ln. 5150 - Suicide attempt - 72 hr observation
900 blk Alturas Rd. Petty theft - Stolen license plate
Hwy 76 / Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Suspicious vehicle - Possession of narcotic controlled substance, controlled substance for the use of sale and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia
S. Mission Rd. / E. Clemmens Ln. Arrest - Traffic stop - Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance
3300 blk Avocado Vista Ln. Simple battery
3600 blk Palomar Dr. Missing juvenile/runaway
2000 blk E. Mission Rd. Grand theft: money/labor/property
600 blk Alturas Rd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation
1100 blk Belair Dr. 5150 - Suicide attempt - 72 hr observation
200 blk Ash St. Arrest - Foot patrol - Misdemeanor cite and release on active warrant
700 blk E. Elder St. Verbal argument - Misc. incidents
3300 blk Avocado Vista Ln. Battery - Domestic violence incident
May 9
3100 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Extra patrol - Possession of controlled substance
400 blk S. Stage Coach Ln. Temporary restraining order - Violate domestic violence court order
1800 blk Gum Tree Ln. Missing juvenile/runaway
300 blk E. Alvarado St. Found property
32000 blk Del Cielo Oeste 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation
S. Mission Rd. / Via Monserate Arrest - Subject stop - Possession of narcotic controlled substance and felony (other agency’s warrant)
3600 blk Palomar Dr. Missing juvenile/runaway
May 10
4100 blk Pinehurst Ct. Fraud - Obtain money/etc by false pretense (over $950)
1900 blk Quiet Ranch Rd. Follow up investigation - Forgery: false checks/records/certificates, theft of elder/dependent adult, petty theft
300 blk Charles Swisher Ct. Fraud - Obtain money/etc by false pretense (over $950)
3800 blk Sumac Summit Simple battery
May 11
39700 blk Calle De Luz 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation
5400 blk Triple Crown Dr. Grand theft - From motor vehicle
Rolling View Ln. Burglary - Residential - Hot prowl
May 12
100 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Indecent exposure - Disorderly conduct: under the influence of drugs
40900 blk Via Ranchitos 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation
