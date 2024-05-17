SHERIFF'S LOG

NOTE: While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.

May 6

E. Mission Rd. / N. Brandon Rd. Arrest - Indecent exposure - Obstruct/resist peace officer/emergency medical technician

600 blk Sancado Terrace Missing adult

300 blk E. Alvarado St. Domestic violence - Battery: spouse/exspouse/date/etc

1400 blk McDonald Rd. Grand theft: money/labor/property

May 7

1600 blk Reche Rd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation

100 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Armed suspicious person - Obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury

1600 blk Reche Rd. Arrest - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

3500 blk Oak Cliff Dr. Fraud - Get credit/others ID

May 8

1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Subject stop - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia

1000 blk Hughes Ln. 5150 - Suicide attempt - 72 hr observation

900 blk Alturas Rd. Petty theft - Stolen license plate

Hwy 76 / Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Suspicious vehicle - Possession of narcotic controlled substance, controlled substance for the use of sale and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia

S. Mission Rd. / E. Clemmens Ln. Arrest - Traffic stop - Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance

3300 blk Avocado Vista Ln. Simple battery

3600 blk Palomar Dr. Missing juvenile/runaway

2000 blk E. Mission Rd. Grand theft: money/labor/property

600 blk Alturas Rd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation

1100 blk Belair Dr. 5150 - Suicide attempt - 72 hr observation

200 blk Ash St. Arrest - Foot patrol - Misdemeanor cite and release on active warrant

700 blk E. Elder St. Verbal argument - Misc. incidents

3300 blk Avocado Vista Ln. Battery - Domestic violence incident

May 9

3100 blk S. Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Extra patrol - Possession of controlled substance

400 blk S. Stage Coach Ln. Temporary restraining order - Violate domestic violence court order

1800 blk Gum Tree Ln. Missing juvenile/runaway

300 blk E. Alvarado St. Found property

32000 blk Del Cielo Oeste 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation

S. Mission Rd. / Via Monserate Arrest - Subject stop - Possession of narcotic controlled substance and felony (other agency’s warrant)

3600 blk Palomar Dr. Missing juvenile/runaway

May 10

4100 blk Pinehurst Ct. Fraud - Obtain money/etc by false pretense (over $950)

1900 blk Quiet Ranch Rd. Follow up investigation - Forgery: false checks/records/certificates, theft of elder/dependent adult, petty theft

300 blk Charles Swisher Ct. Fraud - Obtain money/etc by false pretense (over $950)

3800 blk Sumac Summit Simple battery

May 11

39700 blk Calle De Luz 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation

5400 blk Triple Crown Dr. Grand theft - From motor vehicle

Rolling View Ln. Burglary - Residential - Hot prowl

May 12

100 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Indecent exposure - Disorderly conduct: under the influence of drugs

40900 blk Via Ranchitos 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation