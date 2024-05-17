Vallecitos School District gives 5% raise to classified employees

Classified employees who work for the Vallecitos School District will receive a 5% salary increase.

The Vallecitos board voted 3-0 Tuesday, April 9, with two seats vacant at the time of the vote, to approve the salary schedules for fiscal year 2023‑2024. The 5% increase matches that given to the certificated employees.

“We felt comfortable with that raise,” Meliton Sanchez, superintendent of Vallecitos School District and the district’s chief business officer, said.

The pay for specific groups of classified employees is based on steps. The district has 22 steps.

“The board voted to increase that schedule by 5 percent retroactive to July 1,” Sanchez said.

The Vallecitos School District classified employees do not have their own union, so there was no formal collective bargaining agreement. The collective bargaining agreement with the Vallecitos Educators Association which included a 5% raise for teachers, was approved Jan. 9.

The district’s classified employee salary schedule stipulates an annual pay rate for accounting and administrative technicians, custodians and receptionists and administrative clerks. Some employees are classified as hourly including van drivers, noon supervisors, instructional aides, attendance, other office clerks and substitutes; the hourly pay scale has 10 groups as well as 22 steps.

