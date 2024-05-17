Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Worker of the Week has a passion for cooking

Brandon Corn is the new lead cook and kitchen manager at Harry's Sports Bar & Grill here in Fallbrook – located at 125 S. Main Ave. Corn has been a part of Harry's kitchen team for the past two years, and has been honing his culinary skills for over 12 years. Prior to joining the team at Harry's, he has led culinary teams at Italian restaurants throughout the southeast. He also has experience in construction, but he's found cooking to be his passion. His goal is to open a Louisiana southern style restaurant someday. Village News/David Landry photo

