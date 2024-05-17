Helping young women achieve

Encouraging young women to fulfill their life’s potential by taking full advantage of available educational opportunities is one of my passions. As a member of the Legislative Women’s Caucus, I am happy to spread the word about the Minerva Scholarship program, established by the Women in California Leadership Foundation to educate, support and empower young women and girls.

The foundation is committed to providing select young women of good character and demonstrated accomplishments with scholarships to help them achieve their objectives.

Applications for the Minerva Scholarships for the 2024-2025 academic year are now available. Up to 108 one-time $3,000 scholarships will be awarded, along with one $10,000 Golden Minerva Scholarship. All female California residents may apply for consideration.

Applicants, either graduate or undergraduate, must be enrolled full-time in an accredited college or university for the 2024-2025 academic year, with a minimum GPA of 2.5. While the program is aimed at full-time students, part-time students may apply if extenuating circumstances have resulted in less than a full class load, but an explanation must accompany the application.

The scholarship program is also open to previous Minerva Scholarship winners and graduating high school seniors with proof of acceptance at an accredited institution of higher learning.

The application process is simple. Just fill out the application online, along with a 250-word personal statement and include your resume, enrollment verification or acceptance letter, and two letters of recommendation.

All applications and supporting documentation must be received by May 31, 2024. Late applications will not be accepted, and scholarship awards will be announced on July 15. The application and more information are available at: https://wicl.us/scholarship-program/.

All Californians should be able to reach their full potential. Over the last nine years, the Minerva Scholarship program has helped hundreds of California students. I am proud to help ensure that our outstanding young women will be able to take their places among the future leaders of this great state.