Aces play the Zefurs in Senior Softball

count
Greg Hamilton swings and gets a hit during a Fallbrook Senior Softball Game between the Zefurs and the Aces at Ingold Sports Park, May 16. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
count
Aces player Matt Kraemer swings at a pitch during a Fallbrook Senior Softball game. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
count
Zefur Dave Cota fields a ground ball and makes the throw during a Fallbrook Senior Softball game against the Aces. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
count
Ace Wade Pearson fields the ball and makes a throw out from his knees during a Fallbrook Senior Softball game. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
count
Zefur Dave Martucci hits the ball during a Fallbrook Senior Softball game. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
count
Pete Lowry swings at a pitch during a Fallbrook Senior Softball game. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
count
Playing for the Aces, Tim O'Brien fields a ball in the outfield during a Fallbrook Senior Softball game. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
count
Zefur T.J. Lynas races for a pop-fly during a Fallbrook Senior Softball game. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
count
K.J. Duke gets praise from his Zefur teammates after making a diving catch during a Fallbrook Senior Softball game. Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Reader Comments(0)