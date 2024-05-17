Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Aces play the Zefurs in Senior Softball

Last updated May 18, 2024 3:44am0
Greg Hamilton swings and gets a hit during a Fallbrook Senior Softball Game between the Zefurs and the Aces at Ingold Sports Park, May 16. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Aces player Matt Kraemer swings at a pitch during a Fallbrook Senior Softball game. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Zefur Dave Cota fields a ground ball and makes the throw during a Fallbrook Senior Softball game against the Aces. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Ace Wade Pearson fields the ball and makes a throw out from his knees during a Fallbrook Senior Softball game. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Zefur Dave Martucci hits the ball during a Fallbrook Senior Softball game. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Pete Lowry swings at a pitch during a Fallbrook Senior Softball game. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Playing for the Aces, Tim O'Brien fields a ball in the outfield during a Fallbrook Senior Softball game. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Zefur T.J. Lynas races for a pop-fly during a Fallbrook Senior Softball game. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

K.J. Duke gets praise from his Zefur teammates after making a diving catch during a Fallbrook Senior Softball game. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Shane Gibson photos

