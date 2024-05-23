Four ways to negotiate with a home seller

Making a solid offer is the first step toward buying your dream home, but remember: Sellers have goals in this process, too. Your first offer may not be accepted as is.

In many cases, a seller will respond with a counteroffer – a new version of your offer with changes to the price, contingencies, timeline or other details.

As a buyer, you’re free to accept their offer, reject it or come back with a counteroffer of your own to continue the negotiation process. We can work together to decide the best course of action, which often includes one or more of the following strategies:

• Adjust the price. You may find success if you offer slightly more than your previous offer, especially if there are lots of competing bids from other buyers.

• Increase your earnest money deposit. Offering more earnest money could show the seller you’re serious about the home – and that you’re not likely to back out of the deal.

• Offer a lease-back. Sometimes sellers need a little more time to get their ducks in a row and find their next house. Offering a lease-back allows them to rent the home from you for a set period after closing so they have time for that.

• Be flexible with your closing date. By the same token as above, you can also offer a closing date that better matches the seller’s timeline. Just be sure to check with your loan officer to ensure the new dates are feasible first.

