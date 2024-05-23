FUESD announces staff promotions

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Union Elementary School District has announced three staffing changes coming up for the district, as approved by the Board of Trustees May 9.

First and foremost, they named Ernie Garcia as their next Custodial Supervisor. Garcia brings 13 years of service within FUESD. During this time, he spent five years working in facilities as a custodian before moving to the Payroll/Accounting Department as a confidential payroll technician. His dedication and experience make him the perfect fit for this crucial role.

They also announced Maggie Taylor's transition to Potter Junior High, where she will step into the role of Assistant Principal following Robert Huish's retirement. Taylor has been an integral member of the Fallbrook team since 2012, starting as a teacher and as Assistant Principal at Maie Ellis since 2019. Her wealth of experience and passion for educational leadership will add to the Potter Junior High community.

Finally, Stephanie Wilcox-Hall will be serving in a new capacity as the De Luz Ecology Center teacher following Scott Gordon's retirement. Her master's degree with an emphasis in Science, Math, and Technology, combined with her experiences as a STEM Lab TOSA and PBL+ TOSA, will contribute to the longstanding tradition of Outdoor Education, which is a cornerstone of the student experience in FUESD.

Submitted by Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.