FALLBROOK – The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Sgt. William Pittenger Camp 21, will host a Memorial Day Ceremony Saturday, May 25, at 10:30 a.m. at the Fallbrook Oddfellows Pioneer Cemetery, corner of Clemmens Lane and Alturas Road. The public is welcome to attend.

Submitted by Son’s of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Sgt. William Pittenger Camp 21.