Marisa Monasterio of Fallbrook achieves spring 2024 dean's list at Belmont University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Marisa Monasterio of Fallbrook was named among the students who qualified for Belmont University’s spring 2024 dean’s list. Approximately 44% of the university’s 7,338 undergraduate students qualified for the spring 2024 dean’s list.

“Earning a place on the dean’s list is a testament to the unwavering diligence, tenacity and commitment to scholarly distinction exhibited by Belmont’s promising students,” Belmont University Provost David Gregory said. “The ability to excel both inside and outside the classroom emphasizes these students’ exceptional character and drive, and it is an honor for me to extend my heartfelt congratulations to each one.”

Dean’s list eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality GPA of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Submitted by Belmont University.