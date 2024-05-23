Sullivan Middle School's show choir and music program triumphs at Music in the Parks competition

BONSALL – Bonsall Unified School District's Sullivan Middle School's Show Choir and Music program, under the expert guidance of choir director Stacy Pecore, celebrated a victory at this year's Music in the Parks competition. The squad, which has participated in the national competition for over two decades, clinched the Espirit de Corps award, the highest honor recognizing the school that embodies the heart and spirit of the program. This win marks the second time Sullivan Middle School has secured this top accolade since 2006.

In addition to the Espirit de Corps award, the school's Show Choir teams delivered outstanding performances, with all three teams – Show Choir 1, 2 and 3 – scoring over 97 points out of a possible 100. Show Choir 2's performance earned them the Sweepstakes Prize, further cementing their reputation for excellence. The competition program, which was choreographed by Natalie Nucci, included numbers from the Broadway hit "Matilda" and the classic film "The Wizard of Oz."

Individually, the students also shone as well, with Jett Van Alfen receiving the Overall Accompanist award and Delaney Gould being honored as the Overall Soloist. These individual accolades highlight the talent nurtured by Pecore within the program.

"This is a monumental achievement for our students and the entire Sullivan Middle School community," Pecore said. "Our program has a long history of dedication and passion, and this year's results are a testament to the hard work and spirit of every student involved. Winning the Espirit de Corps award after so many years is incredibly special and reflects the unity and enthusiasm that our students bring to the stage."

The success at the Music in the Parks competition underscores the strength and quality of the arts program at Sullivan Middle School, making it a beacon of artistic excellence and community spirit. Pecore's leadership and commitment fosters a supportive and dynamic environment. Eighth grade student Jett Van Alfen plans to pursue a degree in music and credits Pecore and her program for motivating him in that direction.

Submitted by Bonsall Unified School District.