Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, FBI, Sheriff raid home in Fallbrook

A dozen official and undercover vehicles descended into the 400 block of Aviation Rd in Fallbrook in the early morning Tuesday, May 28.

One person who was removed from the home during the raid reported that one man was arrested. He said it was a complete surprise to the family and people living in the home, but one person is accused of downloading inappropriate images and videos.

The cars moving in on the raid were led by a van marked as the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce. The FBI was also on the scene, as well as Homeland Security (HSI). After the officers instructed all the people in the home at 436 Aviation Way to come out with empty hands, several men came out and two women.

This is a breaking story and will be updated throughout the day.

