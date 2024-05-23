Residents addressing "bad doughnuts" in intersection

San Diego County traffic engineers met with residents of the Clearcrest/Winterhaven neighborhood on Friday morning, May 17, to discuss possible deterrents to people speeding and doing "bad doughnuts" in their intersection.

According to neighbors at the meeting, some people have been nearly hit while the cars are doing "doughnuts" in the wide intersection.

Organizer Karl Higgins served "good doughnuts" while exchanging ideas with the engineers, such as rumble strips, additional reflectors in the street, license plate readers and CHP Traffic cameras mounted on utility poles, education of the community, signage for the school zone, cleanup of the marks in the street, trimming of trees, and lights.

At the end of the meeting, Higgins said, "Here is a punchlist of items the Public Works/County Traffic Engineer will look into. The process also involves educating the public & offenders; researching engineering solutions; enforcement of existing laws on vehicle impoundment; and finally-short term and long term projects at the intersection as noted below:

Restripe the intersection to lengthen traffic lane lines and install many more reflective pavement markers on the surface of the road; Consider vertical lane delineators to prevent circular spinning; "Talk to the high school principals and let them know that enforcement is coming and let the kids know that their car may get impounded if they are caught; Set up the portable info trailer on the street at the intersection and provide notice that donuts will result in impounding your car."

A local school bus driver noted that this is a problem in other places around town. Higgins and his neighbors are talking to the Fallbrook Planning group as well.