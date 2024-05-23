South Mission Road closure announced

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Gas & Electric advises Fallbrook residents that South Mission Road, between Green Canyon Road and Via Encinas Drive, will be reduced to a single lane between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 28 – Friday, May 31.

Traffic control will be in place to assist drivers through the work area. The lane closures are necessary for crews to safely install new overhead power lines. The work is part of SDG&E’s efforts to help reduce the risk of wildfires by replacing wood power poles with taller, fire-resistant steel poles.

Submitted by San Diego Gas & Electric.