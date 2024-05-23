Warriors win boys swim team league championship

Vance, Reichart, medley relay team also league champions

Regular-season standings account for half of the formula which determines the final league positions for the Valley League swim team championship with the other half based on positions at the league championship meet. Individual league championships are based solely on the results at the league finals. Fallbrook High School’s boys won the 2024 league team championship while senior Carson Vance and junior Alex Reichart won individual league championships as did Fallbrook’s 200-yard medley relay team.

“It was a big surprise,” said Fallbrook coach Bill Richardson. “It was unexpected going into the season.”

Last year Fallbrook had a 5-2 record in league dual meets for third place with San Pasqual and Ramona being responsible for the Warriors’ losses. Ramona won the league meet as well as the league championship outright, but Fallbrook placed second and San Pasqual was fourth so the Warriors were second in the final league standings. Ramona had a 48-point advantage over the Warriors at the league meet.

This year Fallbrook and Ramona both took 6-0 league dual meet records into their April 19 competition with each other in Ramona. Fallbrook won that meet by a 90-80 score.

A swimmer is allowed to compete in up to four events at a meet and may compete in up to two individual events. A diver may also swim as long as he is not in more than two individual events or four total events. During dual meets each school is allowed three swimmers or divers for each of the nine individual events with position points being given for the five fastest times or highest diving scores while for each of the three relay races up to two quartets per team are scored with position points given for the first three finishes. If only one school in a dual meet has a diver the diving is not included in the team score although individual divers are scored for CIF qualifying purposes.

The league meet was held at Fallbrook High School. The swim preliminaries which determined who advanced to the A, B, and C finals took place April 25, the diving was contested April 26, and the swim finals were held April 27. Schools were allowed up to four swimmers or divers in each individual event, and position points were given for the top 18 marks. The diving was scored even though Pacific Ridge and Fallbrook were the only schools with male divers.

Fallbrook won the league meet with 491 points. Ramona was second with 387 points. San Pasqual had 363 points for third place.

“We didn’t have enough people to catch Fallbrook,” said Ramona coach Garrett Glaudini.

“The boys swam well, and it was good to see,” Richardson said.

Ramona took first-place points in four of the eight individual swimming events and two of the three relay races. Vance won the 200-yard freestyle and the 500-yard freestyle. Reichart won the 100-yard freestyle with Fallbrook senior Sam Goode taking second place. San Pasqual had the other individual win and Pacific Ridge senior Mason Hood won the diving with a six-dive score of 238 points while Fallbrook senior Jamison Ewig was second with 136.65 points.

Because Fallbrook’s pool has only six lanes and the Valley League had eight teams this year preliminaries were held for the relay races with the four fastest quartets swimming in one final and the other four relay teams participating in the other final. For individual races the A final competitors automatically have the top six positions regardless of whether a consolation time was faster, and the B final race positions automatically determine seventh through twelfth place even if a swimmer in the C final race has a faster time. A relay team in the B final could obtain a position among the top four if the time was faster than one or more of the A quartets.

Vance, Reichart, junior Felix Alcorn, and Goode swam the 200-yard medley relay. Their winning time was 1:45.99. San Pasqual finished second at 1:46.59.

“The boys swam really well,” Richardson said. “They all dropped their times.”

The 200-yard freestyle race took Vance 1:48.50. “He just swam so well,” Richardson said. “He swam a very smart race.”

San Pasqual junior Shade Strother was second with a time of 1:50.76. Two Fallbrook sophomores swam in the B final with Jake O’Callaghan posting the tenth-place time of 2:17.07 and John Max finishing in 2:19.32 for 12th place. Had B finals swimmers not automatically been given seventh through 12th the 2:13.20 time of sophomore Samuel Stokes would have placed tenth, but Stokes’ victory in the C final gave him 13th place.

Vance had a pre-season goal of swimming the 500-yard freestyle in under five minutes. His time at the league finals was 4:57.36. “He finally got the time,” Richardson said.

Ramona senior Justin Setterberg became the next finisher 5:04.58 after the starter’s gun was fired. “He won it by a long way, had a great race,” Richardson said of Vance.

Fallbrook’s other three 500-yard swimmers all qualified for the B final. Max won that event in 6:22.33 for seventh place, sophomore Cristian Santana had the eighth-place time of 6:24.82, and junior Ethan Baur took 11th place with a 6:34.13 performance.

Reichart won the 100-yard freestyle in 50.13 seconds, Goode had a time of 50.38 seconds, and Strother was third at 50.71 seconds. “They both did really well in the 50 and the 100 this year,” Richardson said of Reichart and Goode.

Goode was second in the league meet’s 50-yard freestyle race with a time of 23.18 seconds. Ramona senior Jordan Isham had a winning time of 22.64 seconds. San Pasqual senior Ali Badrami was third with a time of 23.65 seconds.

Reichart’s other individual race at this year’s league meet was the 100-yard breaststroke. Ramona junior Brady Bailey won that race in 1:03.48, Reichart finished second and had a time of 1:03.54, and the third-place time of Mission Hills senior Jaeden Tran was 1:03.91.

“Alex had a great race,” Richardson said. “The swimmer from Ramona just came in there and outtouched him.”

Fallbrook junior Milo Pollard was fifth in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.93 seconds and sixth in the 100-yard freestyle with a 53.32-second performance. Fallbrook’s other 100-yard freestyle swimmer, senior Kameron Lypps, took 12th place with a time of 1:01.71. Stokes finished the 50-yard freestyle B final in 25.99 seconds for 12th place while a C final time of 27.77 seconds gave sophomore Joshua Avila 17th. Fallbrook placed three 100-yard breaststroke swimmers in the B final with Alcorn winning that race in 1:11.81 for seventh (and the sixth-fastest finals time), sophomore Aiden Lucia taking eighth with a 1:13.84 performance, and Lypps swimming the race in 1:16.67 for 11th place.

All four of Fallbrook’s 200-yard individual medley swimmers competed in the B final. “Our boys did well, but almost every school has at least one swimmer who was faster than our guys,” Richardson said.

Lucia won the race in 2:31.40, sophomore James Stine finished in 2:38.22 for ninth place, O’Callaghan finished in 2:38.26 for tenth, and the 12th-place time of 2:44.83 posted by freshman Thomas Calverley was more than two seconds faster than that of the C final winner. “It was very helpful,” Richardson said of the position points.

Fallbrook had one swimmer in each final for the 100-yard butterfly. Alcorn took fourth with a time of 59.87 seconds, junior Augustine Paredes finished in 1:03.23 for ninth place, and freshman William Pierseon gave the Warriors 14th-place points with a 1:13.28 time.

The best 100-yard backstroke performance by a Fallbrook swimmer was the 11th-place time of 1:14.72 obtained by sophomore Matthew Williams. The other three Warriors in that race qualified for the C final and finished 16th through 18th with Santana taking 1:18.71, Avila touching the final wall 1:19.62 after the start of the race, and Pierseon finishing in 1:21.15.

Ramona won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:31.27. Reichart, Goode, Pollard, and Vance finished in 1:32.84 for second. San Pasqual was third with a time of 1:36.44.

“I wasn’t disappointed,” Richardson said. “They dropped three seconds from their prelims time. It was the best time of the season. Ramona just happened to be fast.”

Pollard, Stokes, Avila, and Alcorn swam the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:47.53 for third place. “A couple of boys got their best times, so that was good,” Richardson said.

Fallbrook and Ramona shared the 2022 league championship; the Bulldogs handed Fallbrook the Warriors’ only loss in league dual meet competition while Fallbrook outscored Ramona by 14 points at the league meet. Fallbrook’s previous outright boys swim league championship was in 2019.