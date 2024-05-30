Audrey JoAnne Dagne, aged 93, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2024, at Palomar Health, Escondido, California. She was born on Aug. 20, 1930, in San Francisco to Norma and Carl Fricke.

At age 13, she lived with her parents and two siblings in Los Gatos, California, later married and raised two children in Campbell, California, and then moved to Orange County in the 1970s.

Audrey and her husband, Jay Dagne, were proud residents of Fallbrook since 1988. She worked 47 years as an accountant for many businesses including locally the Pala Mesa Resort, the Methodist Church, and the Fallbrook Village Rotary.

She was an avid tennis player in the 1980s, an expert bridge player in Fallbrook, and loved serving scrumptious dinners to her family and friends for holidays and birthdays. She had vacationed in many European countries, Costa Rica, Panama, Canada, Mexico, Alaska, and Hawaii as well as within the U.S.

Audrey is survived by her daughter, Sandy Maruca of Fallbrook; granddaughter Chelsea Braun of Colorado Springs; four great-grandsons, and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held June 8 in Fallbrook to reminisce and honor the life of Audrey. She was loved by many and will be missed. Friends wishing to attend please RSVP Sandy at [email protected].