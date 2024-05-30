Fallbrook resident introduces father's biography

FALLBROOK – The public is invited to join Catherine Allen-Walters and Elisabeth Hartig Lentulo as they introduce their book, "Near the Danube Bridge," at their book signing event at Barnes and Noble bookseller in Escondido.

This biography of Lentulo's father won four United States regional festivals and was runner-up at both the Los Angeles and London book festivals. Readers have left five-star reviews on Amazon, Goodreads, and the Barnes and Noble websites praising Allen-Walters's writing and skill as a storyteller.

Kalman Hartig was arrested and served a sentence of two years hard labor for being a conscientious objector in the former communist Yugoslavia when he reported for the draft in 1950. His story is worthy of being told and heard. It's a page-turner readers won't soon forget.

If anyone needs a last-minute Father's Day gift for a dad who is a history buff, they will be enthralled as Kalman's and his future wife's stories unfold. The event will take place Saturday, June 15, from 2-3 p.m. Barnes and Noble is in the Gateway Shopping Center, at 810 West Valley Parkway, Escondido, 92025.

Submitted by Elisabeth Hartig Lentulo.