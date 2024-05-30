Fallbrook schools to provide free Summer Food Service Program

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District’s Child Nutrition Services announced its participation in the federally funded Summer Food Service Program. Under the SFSP, nutritious meals are provided free of charge to children 18 years and under. Meals must be eaten on campus, first come first serve.

The locations include:

• Boys & Girls Club, 445 E. Ivy Street, in Fallbrook; from June 3 to Aug. 2; breakfast at 7:30-8:30 a.m.; lunch at noon to 1 p.m.***

• La Paloma School Cafeteria, 300 Heald Lane, in Fallbrook; from June 4 to July 26; breakfast at 7:45-8:15 a.m.; lunch at 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.**

• Maie Ellis Elementary, 400 W. Elder Street, in Fallbrook; from June 4-28; breakfast at 7:45-8:15 a.m.; lunch at 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.*

• Mary Fay Pendleton, 110 Marine Drive, at U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton; from July 9-26; breakfast at 7:45-8:15 a.m.; lunch at 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

• Potter Jr. High School Cafeteria, 1743 Reche Road, in Fallbrook; from July 9-26; breakfast at 7:45-8:15 a.m.; lunch at 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

• San Onofre School Cafeteria, 200 Pate Road, in San Clemente; from June 4 to July 1; breakfast at 7:45-8:15 a.m.; lunch at 11:20 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.*

* Closed June 19 (Juneteenth Holiday)

** Closed June 19 (Juneteenth Holiday) and July 4 (Fourth of July)

*** Closed July 4 (Fourth of July Holiday)

People who are interested in receiving more information should contact: Child Nutrition Services, 409 W. Fallbrook Street, in Fallbrook by calling 760-731-4352.

Submitted by Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.